AZUA, Dominican Republic (Dec. 3 2022) Canadian Armed Forces Sgt. Cheryl Hopkins, from Barrie, Ontario, assigned to the hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), performs a dental filling on a patient at a medical site in Azua, Dominican Republic during Continuing Promise 2022, Dec. 3, 2022. Continuing Promise 2022 is a humanitarian assistance and goodwill mission conducting direct medical care, expeditionary veterinary care, and subject matter expert exchanges with five partner nations in the Caribbean, Central and South America. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Genesis Gomez)Original public domain image from Flickr