rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10994049
President Joe Biden talks on the phone with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, Tuesday, February 14, 2023, in the Oval…
Edit Image