https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10994052Edit ImageRemix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsThe recirculating electron accelerator seen inside Jefferson Lab’s Hall C located in Newport News, Va. For more information or additional images, please contact 202-586-5251. EnergyTechnologyVisualsCollectionETVC@hq.doe.gov Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 786 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2292 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 8134 x 5327 px | 300 dpiEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now