rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10995669
Mangaïne: Dyspepsie, Tabagisme =: Mangain: Dyspepsia, Smoking (between 1880 and 1930) Collection: Images from the History…
Edit Image