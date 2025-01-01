https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10995686Edit ImageRemix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsSailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) walk on the catwalk before flight operations.Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 857 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2819 x 2014 px | 300 dpiEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now