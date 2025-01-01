Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designshttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10995705Edit ImageAnthraquinone is a naturally occurring compound that is found in more than 175 plant species. When eaten, anthraquinone has a repellency effect in many wild birds and some wild mammals, including mice, voles, squirrels, prairie dogs, rabbits, raccoons, and feral swine. USDA-APHIS Wildlife Services worked with Arkion Life Sciences, LLC, to develop and register Flight Control® Max (shown on grass stems) for use as a wildlife repellent.Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 900 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2625 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3024 x 4032 px | 300 dpiEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now