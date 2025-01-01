https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10995842Edit ImageRemix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsComfort Surgeons Operate on Dominican Republic Citizens.Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 657 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1916 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6088 x 3332 px | 300 dpiEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now