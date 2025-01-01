Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designshttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11010819Edit ImageVisit the Brookfield Zoo, WPA poster (1936) chromolithograph by Carken for the Illinois Federal Art Project, Works Progress Administration. Original public domain image from Wikipedia. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 995 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2480 x 2992 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2480 x 2992 px | 300 dpi | 42.49 MBEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now