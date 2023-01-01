Watercolor young women reading books mobile wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel. More Premium Info View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

JPEG Instagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi

Facebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi

Pinterest Pin JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi

Mobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 1969 x 3500 px | 300 dpi

Best Quality JPEG 2250 x 4000 px | 300 dpi Remix

Monthly Yearly Save 50% Get Premium Professional design resources and creative tools from from ‎$ 6.50 /mo ‎$78 billed yearly Unlimited downloads

Ad-free experience

Unlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design tools Buy Now