Hen vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons More Premium Info View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

JPEG

TIFF Social Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi

Instagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi

Facebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 1500 x 1500 px | 300 dpi Social Media TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi

Instagram Post TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi

Facebook Post TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi

Best Quality TIFF 1500 x 1500 px | 300 dpi | 12.9 MB Edit Image

Monthly Yearly Save 50% Get Premium Professional design resources and creative tools from from ‎$ 6.50 /mo ‎$78 billed yearly Unlimited downloads

Ad-free experience

Unlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design tools Buy Now