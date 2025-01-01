https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11043827Edit ImageRemix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsPNG Lone green tree design element, transparent backgroundMoreFreePersonal and Business useInfoView personal and business licenseThis image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixelPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 960 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1200 px Best Quality PNG 3860 x 3087 pxEdit ImageCompatible with :MonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now