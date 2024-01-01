rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11063995
Five cats, one sitting with a dunce cap while one reads from a book to the other three (1870&ndash;1900), vintage animal…
Five cats, one sitting with a dunce cap while one reads from a book to the other three (1870–1900), vintage animal illustration. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
11063995

View CC0 License

