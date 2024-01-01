rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11064122
Trompe de chasse "Dauphine" (1700), from Cretien workshop. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally…
Trompe de chasse "Dauphine" (1700), from Cretien workshop. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

View public domain image source here

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
11064122

View CC0 License

