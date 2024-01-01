rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11064230
Terracotta head of a youth (3rd&ndash;2nd century BCE), by Etruscan. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. …
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Terracotta head of a youth (3rd–2nd century BCE), by Etruscan. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
11064230

View CC0 License

Terracotta head of a youth (3rd–2nd century BCE), by Etruscan. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More