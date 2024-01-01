https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11064253Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAnatomy, physiology and laws of health (1885), vintage skeleton illustration by Johnson H. Jordan. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 11064253View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 710 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2070 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2416 x 4086 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2416 x 4086 px | 300 dpi | 56.53 MBFree DownloadAnatomy, physiology and laws of health (1885), vintage skeleton illustration by Johnson H. Jordan. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More