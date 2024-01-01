rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11064253
Anatomy, physiology and laws of health (1885), vintage skeleton illustration by Johnson H. Jordan. Original public domain…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Anatomy, physiology and laws of health (1885), vintage skeleton illustration by Johnson H. Jordan. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
11064253

View CC0 License

Anatomy, physiology and laws of health (1885), vintage skeleton illustration by Johnson H. Jordan. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More