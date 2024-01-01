rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11064750
Design from Gray, Maine 1800 (no. 2): From Proposed Portfolio "Maine Wall Stencils" (1935&ndash;1942), vintage botanical…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Design from Gray, Maine 1800 (no. 2): From Proposed Portfolio "Maine Wall Stencils" (1935–1942), vintage botanical illustration by Mildred E. Bent. Original public domain image from the National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
11064750

View CC0 License

Design from Gray, Maine 1800 (no. 2): From Proposed Portfolio "Maine Wall Stencils" (1935–1942), vintage botanical illustration by Mildred E. Bent. Original public domain image from the National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More