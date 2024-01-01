https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11064778Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDetail of Bedspread Pattern (1935–1942), vintage botanical illustration by Majel G. Claflin. Original public domain image from the National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 11064778View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 921 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2686 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3143 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3143 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 73.7 MBFree DownloadDetail of Bedspread Pattern (1935–1942), vintage botanical illustration by Majel G. Claflin. Original public domain image from the National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More