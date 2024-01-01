rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11064778
Detail of Bedspread Pattern (1935&ndash;1942), vintage botanical illustration by Majel G. Claflin. Original public domain…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Detail of Bedspread Pattern (1935–1942), vintage botanical illustration by Majel G. Claflin. Original public domain image from the National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
11064778

View CC0 License

Detail of Bedspread Pattern (1935–1942), vintage botanical illustration by Majel G. Claflin. Original public domain image from the National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More