rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11064883
Why not books? (1920), vintage woman reading illustration by Ethel Taylor. Original public domain image from the Library of…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Why not books? (1920), vintage woman reading illustration by Ethel Taylor. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
11064883

View CC0 License

Why not books? (1920), vintage woman reading illustration by Ethel Taylor. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More