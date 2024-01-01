rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11065127
Watch (19th century), made by Robert Roskell. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by…
View public domain image source here

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
11065127

View CC0 License

