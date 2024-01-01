https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11065234Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBingata Panel with Tree Peonies (20th century), Japanese flower illustration by Teruyo Shinohara. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 11065234View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 982 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1636 x 2000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1636 x 2000 px | 300 dpi | 18.77 MBFree DownloadBingata Panel with Tree Peonies (20th century), Japanese flower illustration by Teruyo Shinohara. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More