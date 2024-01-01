rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11065323
Shiei on His Carp (1615&ndash;1868), Japanese traditional illustration by Totoya Hokkei. Original public domain image from…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Shiei on His Carp (1615–1868), Japanese traditional illustration by Totoya Hokkei. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
11065323

View CC0 License

Shiei on His Carp (1615–1868), Japanese traditional illustration by Totoya Hokkei. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More