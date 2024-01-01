rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11065363
Sidewall - fragment (1785&ndash;89), Cherub blowing trumpets illustration. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian…
Sidewall - fragment (1785–89), Cherub blowing trumpets illustration. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
11065363

View CC0 License

