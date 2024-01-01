rawpixel
Colored Leaves at Kaianji Temple (1837-1844), vintage Japanese illustration by Utagawa Hiroshige. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

View public domain image source here

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
11065482

View CC0 License

