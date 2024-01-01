rawpixel
Japanese warrior (1555–60), vintage illustration from the Tughra (Insignia) of Sultan Süleiman the Magnificent. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
11065641

View CC0 License

