https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11066010Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMarble Statue Group of the Three Graces (2nd century CE), by Roman. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 11066010View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3310 x 3310 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3310 x 3310 px | 300 dpi | 62.74 MBFree DownloadMarble Statue Group of the Three Graces (2nd century CE), by Roman. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More