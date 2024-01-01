rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11066010
Marble Statue Group of the Three Graces (2nd century CE), by Roman. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

View public domain image source here

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
11066010

View CC0 License

