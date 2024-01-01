rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Room of Archduke Ludwig Victor in the Hofburg, Vienna (1861), vintage illustration by Franz Alt. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

View public domain image source here

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
11066208

View CC0 License

