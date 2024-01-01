rawpixel
Roundel (19th century), Japanese woman in a garden, silk embroidery. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
11066613

View CC0 License

