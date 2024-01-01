https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11066613Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRoundel (19th century), Japanese woman in a garden, silk embroidery. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 11066613View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3917 x 3917 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3917 x 3917 px | 300 dpi | 87.84 MBFree DownloadRoundel (19th century), Japanese woman in a garden, silk embroidery. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More