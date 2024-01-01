https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11066661Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe eclectic guide to health; or, Physiology and hygiene (1887), vintage human brain illustration. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 11066661View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1824 x 1824 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1824 x 1824 px | 300 dpi | 19.09 MBFree DownloadThe eclectic guide to health; or, Physiology and hygiene (1887), vintage human brain illustration. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More