https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11066699
Punch Pot (1760), vintage object. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
View public domain image source here

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
11066699

View CC0 License

