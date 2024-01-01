rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11066790
Universal ring sundial (18th century), by Jonathan Sisson. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally…
Universal ring sundial (18th century), by Jonathan Sisson. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

View public domain image source here

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
11066790

View CC0 License

