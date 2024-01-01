rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11066833
Sun tanning on the sands here (1930–1945), vintage postcard illustration. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
11066833

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

