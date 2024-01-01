https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11066833Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSun tanning on the sands here (1930–1945), vintage postcard illustration. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 11066833View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 747 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2031 x 3261 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2031 x 3261 px | 300 dpi | 37.93 MBFree DownloadSun tanning on the sands here (1930–1945), vintage postcard illustration. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More