Pentaptych: Five girls with theater puppets (1794&ndash;1832), Japanese illustration by Utagawa Kuniyasu. Original public…
Pentaptych: Five girls with theater puppets (1794–1832), Japanese illustration by Utagawa Kuniyasu. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

11067372

