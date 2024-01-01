rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11067991
The Lecture House, Watford (1820) vintage manor illustration by William Henry Hunt. Original public domain image from Yale…
The Lecture House, Watford (1820) vintage manor illustration by William Henry Hunt. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
11067991

View CC0 License

