rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11068298
Wrapping cloth (uchikui) (19th century) floral fabric textile. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Wrapping cloth (uchikui) (19th century) floral fabric textile. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
11068298

View CC0 License

Wrapping cloth (uchikui) (19th century) floral fabric textile. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More