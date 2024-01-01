rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11068339
Illustration made for the fairy-tale Theepotten (1871), vintage illustration by Hans Christian Andersen. Original public…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Illustration made for the fairy-tale Theepotten (1871), vintage illustration by Hans Christian Andersen. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
11068339

View CC0 License

Illustration made for the fairy-tale Theepotten (1871), vintage illustration by Hans Christian Andersen. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More