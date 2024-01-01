https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11068572Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLandscape with Windmill (1811–1869), vintage illustration by Thomas Creswick. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 11068572View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 680 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1984 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 2322 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 2322 px | 300 dpi | 54.46 MBFree DownloadLandscape with Windmill (1811–1869), vintage illustration by Thomas Creswick. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More