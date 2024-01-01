rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11068572
Landscape with Windmill (1811–1869), vintage illustration by Thomas Creswick. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
11068572

View CC0 License

