rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11068718
Ours--to fight for : freedom from want (1894&ndash;1978), vintage Thanksgiving illustration by Norman Rockwell. Original…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Ours--to fight for : freedom from want (1894–1978), vintage Thanksgiving illustration by Norman Rockwell. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
11068718

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Ours--to fight for : freedom from want (1894–1978), vintage Thanksgiving illustration by Norman Rockwell. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More