Chick on cart collage element, vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons More Premium ID : 11096949 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 5000 x 3334 px | 300 dpi | 147.72 MB Small JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpi

Best Quality JPEG 5000 x 3334 px | 300 dpi