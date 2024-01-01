https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11101887Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTesting with infrared, polysilicon layer is visible, the chip is still on the package.Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 11101887View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 797 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2326 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4912 x 3264 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadTesting with infrared, polysilicon layer is visible, the chip is still on the package.More