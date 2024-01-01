rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11101958
The Knife Angel sculpture by Alfie Bradley, made from over 100,000 seized blades.
Original public domain image from Flickr

