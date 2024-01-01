rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Poster showing woman holding up glass of coffee (Rajah brand) (1897) chromolithograph by Henri Meunier. Original public domain image from Wikipedia. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
11105390

View CC0 License

