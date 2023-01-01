Copper tea kettle vintage illustration psd. Digitally remixed by rawpixel. More Premium ID : 11109756 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 3342 x 3342 px | 300 dpi | 92.3 MB Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 3342 x 3342 px | 300 dpi