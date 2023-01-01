https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11121598Edit MockupSaveSaveCustom TextPicture frame mockup, Claude Monet's famous artworks psd. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 11121598View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 4954 x 3302 px | 300 dpi | 225.37 MBBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4954 x 3302 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Picture frame mockup, Claude Monet's famous artworks psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More