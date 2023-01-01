https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11164530Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBox lid png icon, line art design, transparent backgroundMorePremiumID : 11164530View personal and business license PNGSVG16 px PNG 16 x 11 px32 px PNG 32 x 21 px128 px PNG 128 x 85 px1024 px PNG 1024 x 682 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1000 pxBest Quality PNG 4000 x 2666 pxSVG | 1.25 KBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Box lid png icon, line art design, transparent backgroundMore