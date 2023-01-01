https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11175730Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage vegetables chromolithograph art psd. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain from Library of CongressMorePremiumID : 11175730View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 5000 x 3572 px | 300 dpi | 162.47 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 857 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 3572 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage vegetables chromolithograph art psd. Remixed by rawpixel. More