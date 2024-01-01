rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11189175
Fly agaric, Amanita muscaria, can be seen in autumn in pine plantations. They contain hallucinatory poisons, and death can…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Fly agaric, Amanita muscaria, can be seen in autumn in pine plantations. They contain hallucinatory poisons, and death can result quickly if they are eaten.

Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
11189175

View CC0 License

Fly agaric, Amanita muscaria, can be seen in autumn in pine plantations. They contain hallucinatory poisons, and death can result quickly if they are eaten.

More