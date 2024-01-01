https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11189472Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextNASA Earth Observations team based on data provided by the MODIS Land Science Team.Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 11189472View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 600 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1750 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3600 x 1800 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadNASA Earth Observations team based on data provided by the MODIS Land Science Team.More