https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11189752Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextKnife Angel sculpture, created to highlight the negative effects of violent behaviour whilst solidifying our critical need for social change.Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 11189752View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3936 x 2624 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadKnife Angel sculpture, created to highlight the negative effects of violent behaviour whilst solidifying our critical need for social change.More