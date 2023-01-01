https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11190456Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage cruise ship chromolithograph art. Remixed by rawpixel. MorePremiumID : 11190456View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3321 x 2214 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 3321 x 2214 px | 300 dpi | 42.11 MBVintage cruise ship chromolithograph art. Remixed by rawpixel. More