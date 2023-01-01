https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11208331Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage palm tree png chromolithograph art, transparent background Remixed by rawpixel. MorePremiumID : 11208331View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 960 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1200 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 1488 x 1860 pxCompatible with :Vintage palm tree png chromolithograph art, transparent background Remixed by rawpixel. More